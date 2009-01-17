Gaming's Winners And Losers: Take-Two Soars, THQ Tanks (TTWO, THQI)

Putting aside the console wars for a moment, the gaming industry as a whole saw a 9% y/y gain in the US over last year, says the NPD Group.



Two things are noteworthy: First, that’s a cooler rate of growth than previous years. video games are not “recession-proof,” as NPD’s own Michael Klotz noted earlier this week. Second, there’s no rising tide to lift all boats: Gamers are fickle, and more than a few publishing houses are floundering.

So who’s selling games? FBR Research’s Heath Terry crunches the numbers:

Doing well

Take-Two (TTWO) is up 25% y/y. Best seller: Carnival Games for the Wii.

Electronic Arts (ERTS) is up 17% y/y. Rockband 2 is the hit title.

Ubisoft (UBI) is up 19% for the month on Shaun White Snowboarding for the Wii.

Trailing

Activision (ATVI) is up 7% y/y, below the industry average of 9% y/y growth.

THQ (THQI) is down 22% y/y, with WWE Smackdown vs Raw 09 for the PS2 and X360 standing out.

Midway (MWY) is up an astonishing 161% y/y, Heath doesn’t say why but we assume it’s on sales of Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe. But we call Midway “trailing” because the company faces a Feb 19 death sentence.

