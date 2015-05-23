Gaming will fuel rapid growth in the virtual reality market

There is a massive audience of gamers on both traditional consoles and mobile devices, and these people will be the first to opt for virtual reality headsets.

Mobile gaming activity spikes when focusing especially on younger age brackets and millennials, who will most likely be the target audience for VR headsets and VR gaming content.

But VR will also have a huge opportunity in console gaming. The industry is anticipating the debut of Sony’s Project Morpheus headset in 2016, which will pair with the company’s flagship PlayStation 4. This will be the first headset available that pairs directly with a gaming console.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we size the gaming market in order to get a better sense of how big virtual reality gaming will be. We also take a look at the different types of VR headset technology now on the market, discuss which categories will win out, and look at several use cases for VR headsets, including gaming and other.

Here are some key points about virtual reality’s opportunity in the gaming market:

