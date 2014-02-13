Clash Of Clans' Maker Had A Monster Year In 2013: Revenue Increased Nearly Ninefold

Supercell Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen

Finnish gaming company Supercell saw its revenue soar nearly ninefold last year, with earnings of $US464 million on $US892 million in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In 2012, Supercell saw earnings of $US51 million on $US101 million in revenue. Supercell’s monster of a year is mostly due to the success of its two games Hay Day and Clash of Clans.

Both Clash of Clans and Hay Day are free to play, but some users may end up paying hundreds of dollars on in-app purchases and upgrades.

Clash of Clans and Hay Day are both among the top-10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData.

Back in October, Clash of Clans’ projected revenue estimate was for a single day was $US654,000, according to AppData. That same day, Hay Day had a projected revenue estimate of $US413,000.

Supercell ultimately aims to reach the calibre of a Nintendo or Pixar, according to a job opening listed on its site, and plans to launch its third title, Beach Boom, in March.

