Gaming Startup I'minlikewithyou Changes Name To OMGPOP

Online gaming startup I’minlikewithyou’s makeover is almost complete: Last month, the company announced it hired a new CEO, Virgin Media vet Dan Porter. Now it’s changing its name to OMGPOP, a name that should resonate with its young target audience — and will be easier to type. (I’minlikewithyou was more appropriate when the company was a flirting site.)

The company will also be getting into 3-D pets, founder Charles Forman tells us. A quick preview of sorts? A 3-D panda trick that you can try with a printer and Webcam. (See photo.)

OMGPOP’s parent company raised $1.5 million last summer, led by Spark Capital.

