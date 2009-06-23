Gaming Market Could Reach $90 Billion By 2015

- Huffpo launches New York local section [PaidContent]
- Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen starts an email company [PaidContent]
- Microsoft hires another ex-Yahoo [PaidContent]
- Tim Cook is Apple’s core [WSJ]
- Social gaming gets nasty: Zynga sues Playdom over ads [PaidContent]
- Apple’s paranoid work culture [NYT]
- Google search results show who your Facebook friends are [SEL]
- People are spending less time on newspaper Web sites [PaidContent]
- Gaming market will reach $90 billion by 2015 [IndustryGamers]
- iPhone 3GS takes nice photos [Flickr]
- How to get your Facebook URL back from a squatter [All Facebook]
- Facebook’s 4-step plan for online domination [Wired]
- Microsoft will build “Office Suite” for advertising [AdAge]
- Is Yahoo’s consortium hurting newspapers? [Forbes]
- Does Silicon Valley still matter? [BusinessWeek]
