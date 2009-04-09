'Sims' Creator Will Wright Leaves EA

Legendary game designer Will Wright, creator of mega-sellers Spore, SimCity and The Sims franchise, is leaving Electronic Arts (ERTS), the company announced today.

Will is heading to “Stupid Fun Club,” a side project he started several years ago. EA describes it as a “entertainment think tank,” creating intellectual property for games, movies, TV, the Internet, and toys.

But Will’s not completely done with EA — Electronic Arts said it’s investing an undisclosed amount in SFC.

Will’s departure can only be seen as a loss for EA. Even though Will’s latest, Spore, received mediocre reviews, the game still sold more than 1 million copies within three weeks of its release.

Photo: nathanborror via Flickr



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.