Razer's CEO showed us the meme that inspired the creation of the firm's new killer laptop

It is not often that a meme inspires an entirely new and exciting tech product.

But it did for Min-Liang Tan, CEO and cofounder of the $1.5 billion (£1.23 billion) hardcore gaming tech company, Razer.

In an interview with Business Insider, Tan told us how this meme kickstarted the company into creating a laptop to “eradicate all other laptops” on the market to date — the new Razer Blade Pro — which launched on Thursday.

This is the meme:

Razer The meme that kickstarted inspiration for a better gaming laptop.

The picture is of Travis Wannlund (left, holding the PC), global director of community marketing at Razer, and Josh Collins, a global community manager at Razer. The picture went viral and is used as a meme to call out laptop gamers that are not seen as hardcore or serious as gamers that use a desktop computer.

“This meme has been doing the rounds for few years. It’s been an attitude in the gaming community that desktop users have more power than those with puny laptops and we wanted to change that dichtomy. We wanted to change this attitude and that is why we created the first new line of desktop replacements, with power, portability, and everything a desktop has but as thin and as light as a Razer Blade laptop,” said Tan to BI.

On Thursday, Razer launched a new laptop to “eradicate every other laptop” on the market — the Razer Blade Pro. It is the first laptop aimed at blowing powerful desktops out of the water in terms of speed, performance, audio, and graphics. Despite its 17.3-inch screen, the laptop is incredibly thin and light.

