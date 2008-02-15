Gaming Consoles: Wii To Dominate Sales This Year, PS3 Next Year

Microsoft’s Xbox 360 may be in short supply, but research firm iSuppli expects Nintendo to eclipse Microsoft as the next-gen console leader this year.



In a report released today, iSuppli said it expects Nintendo (NTDOY) to increase its worldwide Wii installed base by 12.2 million units this year, versus a 10 million unit increase for Sony’s PS3, and a 7.5 million unit increase for the Xbox 360.

At the end of the year, that puts Nintendo in the top spot with an installed base of 30.2 million Wiis, versus 25.7 million Xbox 360s and 20.3 million PS3s.

Sony is projected to grow the fastest, increasing its installed base 97% y/y, while Nintendo grows 68% y/y and Microsoft (MSFT) grows 41% y/y.

Next year, the research firm projects Sony (SNE) to grow the most, increasing its installed base by 9.7 million million PS3s in 2009, while Nintendo’s increases by 6.8 million Wiis and Microsoft’s grows by 5.4 million Xbox 360s.

