Gaming Company Smith & Tinker Raises $29 Million

New gaming com

pan Smith & Tinker has raised $29 million, TechFlash reports.



Initial investors included Alsop Louie Partners, Foundry Group, Leo Capital Holdings and Paul Allen’s Vulcan Capital. The most recent round of funding was led by DCM.

The company recently launched Nanover – an online game that includes a handheld device called the Nanoscope, and collectible toys. The game is aimed at boyes aged 7 to 12.

$4 million will be spent by the end of 2009 to advertise Nanover, Smith & Tinker co-founder and president Joe Lawandus told TechFlash:

“With the release of Nanovor, we have put a stake in the ground as the first company to merge the best of a game studio, entertainment shop and toy company all under one roof, and with the sole mission of reinventing play for today’s connected kids.”

