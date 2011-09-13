Now Gamestop Is Making An Android Tablet For Gamers

Gamestop is working on an Android tablet to court mobile gamers, Joystiq reports.



The company’s president, Tony Bartel, said they are testing a gaming tablet that comes with a separate controller. The tablet will carry the Gamestop brand too.

Beyond that, we don’t have any more specs on the tablet.

This isn’t Gamestop’s only attempt at breaking into mobile gaming. Last week we learned that the company will accept trade-ins for used iOS devices like iPods, iPads, and iPhones. It will also start selling new iOS devices soon.

We’d love to see Gamestop develop deals with major video game developers to bring popular titles to tablets and other mobile devices. Onlive does a great job at that, but Gamestop could easily use its influence to woo better deals out of game publishers.

