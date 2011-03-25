GameStop Says It's Struggling To Keep PS3 Move Controller In Stock

By James Brightman



On its earnings call, leading games retailer GameStop sounded extremely bullish on Microsoft’s Kinect platform and its continued momentum. While the overall sales picture definitely appears to favour Kinect over PlayStation Move, GameStop let it be known that Sony’s motion controller is still doing pretty well too.

“We have struggled to stay in stock on the Sony Move controllers; there’s a tremendous amount of demand for that,” said GameStop’s Tony Bartel. “Provided we can get more into stock, we should see some strong growth there as well.”

Unlike Microsoft, which has been touting its Kinect numbers, Sony’s been far more quiet about the sold or shipped figures on Move. Last December, Sony said it had shipped 4.1 million units worldwide.

