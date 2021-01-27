GameStop rips as much as 130% higher after Elon Musk's 'Gamestonk' tweet extends the day-trading rally

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/ Tobias Schwarz/Pool

GameStop surged as much as 130% higher in early pre-market trading after Elon Musk’s “Gamestonk!!” tweet.

Chamath Palihapitiya has also tweeted excitedly about subreddit WallStreetBets’ favourite stock.

The online stock-investing chat group now has over 2.4 million members.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

Shares in GameStop rose as much as 130% higher early on in Wednesday’s pre-market, after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!” in after-hours trading.

“Stonks” is usually used in investing banter on social media for widely-held stocks.

The Tesla founder posted a link to the popular subreddit WallStreetBets, members of which have piled into GameStop’s soaring stock.



Read More:





MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 9 sports-betting stocks ahead of the industry’s expected legalization in 12 states this year and its growth to $US10 billion in 2025



Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya also joined the Reddit frenzy by excitedly announcing he bought 50 call options in GameStop with a strike price of $US115 and an expiration date of February 19.

Scores of WallStreetBets users have driven the video-game retailer’s stock to record highs, while targeting short-sellers like Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Maple Lane Capital.

The online stock-investing chat group now has over 2.4 million members. Their battle against institutional short-sellers on GameStop has led to an eye-popping 750% rally in 2021 as retail traders grabbed the opportunity to make money off a short squeeze of institutional investors.

Insider’s Bradley Saacks and Alex Morrell reported the subreddit added over 25,000 users in the past 24 hours, according to a metadata dashboard run by itself, indicative of how rapidly the group has become the talk of the finance world.

“These are not normal times and while the r/wallstreetbets thing is fascinating to watch, I can’t help but think that this is unlikely to end well for someone,” said Jim Reid, a managing director of cross-asset research at Deutsche Bank.

Legendary investor Michael Burry criticised retail investor behaviour on Tuesday for working to boost GameStop’s stock and target Wall Street shorts, calling it “unnatural, insane, and dangerous.”

GameStop shares closed $US147.98 a share on Tuesday but were last trading 58% higher around $US228 per share as of 6:50 a.m. ET, having earlier risen by as much as 130% to $US335.



Read More:





Biden’s infrastructure plans could be worth $US10 trillion to companies, a ClearBridge fund manager told us. Here are 4 stock-market themes investors can play to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime conditions.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.