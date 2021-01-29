GameStop rockets 140% as day traders celebrate Robinhood easing buying restrictions

Reuters

GameStop stock soared as much as 143% in premarket trading on Friday.

Day traders are snapping up the video-game retailer’s shares to make quick profits and squeeze short-sellers.

Some high-profile investors are cheering on the frenzied buying, while others are sounding the alarm.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

GameStop shares skyrocketed as much as 143% in premarket trading on Friday after Robinhood said it would loosen restrictions on buying the stock on its platform.

The video-game retailer’s stock has surged up to 2,500% this month, boosting its market capitalisation from $US1.3 billion to as high as $US34 billion earlier this week.



Read More:





A chief investment strategist breaks down how the GameStop saga could upend long-standing practices on Wall Street â€” and shares her 4-part advice for navigating the frenzied trading environment



The key driver has been day traders gathering in Wall Street Bets and other online forums to organise mass purchases of heavily shorted stocks including GameStop, AMC, and BlackBerry.

Their goal has been to score quick profits and heap pressure on short-sellers, forcing them to buy shares to cover their positions and send the stock even higher. They have targeted Citron Research, Melvin Capital, Point72, and other hedge funds in recent days.

The frenzy has divided influential figures in the investment community. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted “GameStonk!!,” while venture capitalist Chris Sacca cheered the day traders on, but warned them not to load up on debt.



Read More:







MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 17 stocks with strong earnings that are expected to outperform into 2022 even if the broader market sinks



“Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban said he “loves” what’s happening, and his 11-year-old son has cashed in on the craze. Social Capital boss Chamath Palihapitiya was egged on to buy GameStop calls and has pledged to donate his profits to the Barstool Fund, which supports small businesses.

However, Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame â€” who laid the groundwork for the GameStop frenzy when he bought a stake in 2019 â€” has cautioned day traders not to get so enthralled with a stock that they own it out of blind faith.

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman also decried retail investors for “attacking” the rich on Thursday, and said the rampant speculation would “end very badly for the public.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.