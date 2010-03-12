GameStop Shares Soar On Renewed Takeover Speculation, Upcoming Earnings

We’ve all heard about RadioShack (RSH) possibly being acquired but what about GameStop (GME)?



rumours are flying around that the company could be a potential takeover target according to multiple sources, though who would buy them out is beyond us.

The Street is expecting revenue of $3.45 million and EPS of $1.28 and expects its Q4 results March 18th. Shares of GME are currently trading at $19.26, up 5.2%.

Photo: thinkorswim

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.