GameStop Says 'Buh-Bye' To The Zune (GME, MSFT)

Another vote of no confidence in the Zune (MSFT): Video game retail giant GameStop is going to sell off their inventory and wash their hands of the player.



No surprise: The Zune launched in 2006 to mediocre reviews and had a meager 4% of the American portable music player market last quarter: The iPod (AAPL), of course, remains the dominant line, with 71% share. The Zune’s primary selling point — the ability to “share” stuff with other Zunes — doesn’t do users much good if no one else owns one. Elegant description of the problem, via a GameStop flack:

“We have decided to exit the Zune category because it just did not have the appeal we had anticipated.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.