GameStop Sold A Porn-Filled Nintendo 3DS That Was Gifted To A 5-Year-Old

A Colorado family bought a refurbished Nintendo 3DS from GameStop as a Christmas gift for their 5-year-old son, but it all went terribly wrong, Meagan Fitzgerald at 9 News reported.The child found some unfamiliar pictures on it and asked his older brother to delete them.



“He said that he didn’t take these pictures so I went over to these pictures and I see two people in a bed. I told my dad and I said dad this has porn on it and he got up and went right to the phone,” the older brother told 9 News.

There were nine pornographic images that the boys saw in the 3DS’ library, the family said. Now, the family is mad about it, claiming that the younger child is “traumatized.”

How did GameStop allow a porn-filled 3DS to be sold? Here’s the explanation it gave to 9 News:

“GameStop is currently researching this situation. We have a rigorous quality control process in place to ensure that existing content is removed from all devices before they are re-sold. Out of millions of transactions each year, ones like this happen very rarely. Our number one priority is to make this right for our customer.”

GameStop gave the boy a brand new device and a few games.

