Nintendo 3DS Launch Expected To Be Massive This Weekend

Im so excited, I could cry!

Photo: AP

By James BrightmanThe 3DS launches this weekend in North America, and it’s looking to be a huge event. Following the news that pre-orders were soaring at Amazon in the U.K., GameStop said on its earnings call today that it’s trying just to keep up with the huge demand from consumers.



“We’ve been seeing very strong demand for the Nintendo 3DS. We’ve been working very closely with Nintendo to maintain our reservations, to keep them open, and Nintendo’s been very good in providing us with additional supply. But demand has been so strong that we are working literally every day with Nintendo to ensure that we have sufficient product,” noted GameStop’s Tony Bartel.

GameStop encouraged everyone to pre-order a 3DS now if they haven’t done so already.

