GameStop's Digital Growth Plan: Get More mums To Download Content

By James Brightman



In today’s fiscal report, GameStop happily announced that its digital revenues had climbed 61% over the last year. The growth in digital is not something that will slow down, the retailer noted on its earnings call.

“For the packaged goods industry, we expect this year to be flat to 3% [growth] in new video game software in the U.S. What we believe will happen is that there’s going to be tremendous acceleration in the digital business,” GameStop’s Tony Bartel said. “We see that growing over 20% [in the industry]. We see DLC [Downloadable content] in particular being a very strong growth vehicle… We believe we’ll significantly outpace [the industry growth rate] with digital growth similar to what we saw in 2010.”

To emphasise his point, he added, “We’re on pace to sell more DLC in this first quarter than we sold in all of last year.”

GameStop believes it’s playing a very important role in the digital/DLC ecosystem by making more customers aware that it’s even an option for purchase. “We’re introducing mum and dad to DLC. Lots of consumers who’ve never even understood what DLC is are now getting introduced to it; they’re liking it and buying more and more of it,” the retailer noted.

