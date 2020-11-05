GameStop asks employees to compete in a TikTok dance challenge to win extra hours and a gift card on Black Friday

Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

GameStop employees can compete in a TikTok dance challenge for the chance to earn extra shifts during Black Friday, Kotaku reported on Wednesday.

The winning store will get 10 labour hours, a Visa gift card, and two Amazon Echo products.

GameStop is struggling and selling new consoles over Black Friday is important for the business.

“Hours have always been a sensitive subject for the managers, a former GameStop employee told Kotaku. “They’re typically running their stores off strict hour allotments which causes the managers to overwork themselves or run their stores with limited help.”

GameStop will let employees compete in a TikTok dance challenge for the chance to win a Visa gift card and extra shifts on Black Friday, Kotaku first reported.

The video game retailer instructed store to send their best #redwinechallenge videos, dances set to the song “Red Red Wine,” to marketing company Incisiv, according to Kotaku. The winning store will receive an Amazon Echo 8, an Echo Auto, and most importantly, a $US100 Visa gift card along with “10 additional labour hours” during Black Friday, Kotaku reported.

With stores limited in the number of total employee hours they can assign, according to Kotaku, the winning store will get the green light to pay employees for some extra help during one of the busiest shopping times of the year.

GameStop’s event team posted a video of themselves doing the challenge on October 28, with the prompt “Be creative, rope in your team, and have fun with it! Don’t worry, you can’t look as bad as the event team does!” GameStop did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and analysts are predicting about $US1 trillion in total holiday spending this year. It’s also one of the most difficult and chaotic times for retail workers, some even call it a “nightmare.” Understaffed stores and unpaid overtime compound the problem. “Hours have always been a sensitive subject for the managers. They’re typically running their stores off strict hour allotments which causes the managers to overwork themselves or run their stores with limited help,” a former GameStop employee told Kotaku.



The holiday season will be important for GameStop’s bottom line, with the release of new Xbox and Playstation consoles. Though it is the world’s biggest video game retailer, GameStop was already in trouble before the pandemic hit. Increasing online game sales, combined with poorly planned acquisitions sunk GameStop, Ben Gilbert explained in January.

Since COVID-19, the store has faced criticism for claiming to be “essential retail” like grocery stores or pharmacies to avoid shutdowns in March. Employees and critics expressed concern about adequate safety and urged the chain to close. Later that month, employees told The Boston Globe that they lacked appropriate safety equipment and were told to cover their arms and legs with plastic bags. The retailer closed more than 400 stores this year, and says there will be more closures in 2021, CNN reported.

