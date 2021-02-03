GameStop and AMC plunge more than 30% as Reddit short-squeeze begins to fade

Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency

Reddit day-traders are failing to hold the line, based on Tuesday’s trading activity of GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

GameStop plunged 40% on Tuesday after falling 31% in Monday’s trading session.

AMC Entertainment fell 31% on Tuesday after trading flat on Monday.

The epic short-squeeze rallies fuelled by Reddit’s WallStreetBets traders are beginning to unwind, based on Tuesday’s trading activity.

GameStop fell as much as 41% on Tuesday, adding on to a 31% decline seen on Monday. The stock is down 73% from its all-time-high of $US483. GameStop surged more than 2,000% in January, leading to massive losses for some hedge funds like Melvin Capital, which was down 53% for the month.

The contagion in GameStop spread to another stock favoured by the Reddit traders: AMC Entertainment. The movie-theatre chain fell 31% on Tuesday and is down 56% from its recent high of $US20.36.

The trading activity suggests Reddit users are failing to “hold the line,” the frequent battle-cry of the WallStreetBets trading forum. But as of Monday, one Reddit user is still holding the line: u/DeepFuckingValue.

The user, who has been long GameStop since 2019, posted a screenshot of his trading position on Monday after the close, signalling that he has yet to sell his outstanding positions in the video-game retailer.

Despite Monday’s decline, u/DeepFuckingValue, who also goes by the name RoaringKitty, was still up nearly 3,000% on his GameStop position, which is made up of both common stock and call options.

The top comment on RoaringKitty’s post on Monday was: “HOLDDDDD.”



Reddit

