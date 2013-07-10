Games Top The List Of Highest Revenue-Generating Apps In June

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Mobile Games Top App Revenue Charts For June (Distimo)

Mobile games swept the top five places for Apple’s App Store and accounted for four out of the top five revenue-generating apps on Google Play. The only non-game was Line, a mobile messaging app. Interestingly, two of the top five revenue-generating apps on Google Play are games built for Kakao, another popular mobile messaging app. Candy Crush was in the top five for both the App Store and Google Play. Read >

Candy Crush Brings In An Estimated $633,000 A Day (Business Insider)

The insanely popular, addictive game of the moment could be topping half a million dollars in revenue per day, at a run-rate of $231 million a year. The problem, however, as we saw with Draw Something, is that the success of mobile games tends to be fairly short-lived. Read >

Responsive Design: The Pros And Cons Of The Popular Mobile Strategy (BI Intelligence)

Responsive design, a technology that stretches or shrinks Web pages to fit differently sized screens, has emerged as the most-often recommended manner of optimising content for mobile devices. This dominance was cemented in mid-2012 when Google recommended responsive design as the best strategy for smartphone-optimised websites. Responsive design is powerful, but it isn’t right for everybody. Read >



Former Windows Head: This Is Why The Best Apps Are On iOS And Android (Business Insider)

Steven Sinofsky, the former head of Microsoft’s Windows division, penned an insightful blog post on the difficulties facing developers in choosing a mobile platform. Ultimately, he says, the most important factor are the app development tools and the level of integration — certain user interface features are only available on certain platforms. That often means separate teams for iOS and Android. That’s no small cost. Between iOS and Android, the question might be: Which first? With Windows Phone, the question is: Should we build at all? Read >

Samsung Cuts Forecast Amid Sales Growth Slow (New York Times)

Not all is well in Shangri-la: once seemingly invincible Samsung cut its revenue and profit forecast because of slowing sales growth in its high-end smartphone lines. Behind this lies an important trend: wealthy markets are saturated and most smartphone sales growth will come from the low-end of the market, where it is harder to make a profit. Read >

Apple Reportedly Cuts iPhone Estimates As Well (Business Insider)

Wedge Partners analyst Brian Blair says Apple cut second-half production of iPhone models by 20% in response to slowing demand for high-end smartphones. Read >

rumour: Apple Is Reportedly Releasing A New iPad In September (Business Insider)

The new iPad will more closely resemble the iPad Mini, according to a report in DigiTimes. Read >

Windows 8.1 Update Will Be finalised By Late August (The Verge)

Machines running the software are expected to be available by the holiday season. Read >

