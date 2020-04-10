12 fun games you can play on iMessage with your friends and family

EMS Forster Productions/Getty Images The games within iMessage are so much fun to play.

Playing games like Words With Friends 2 and Draw Something may be fun, but it also requires the extra step of downloading an app.

When you can’t be bothered to download anything, iMessage actually has a bunch of games for users to play with friends and family while texting.

It’s easy to add them as extensions within the messaging app and means you can play within your usual conversation.

Game Pigeon has a bunch of different options to play.

caption Game Pigeon already comes installed on iMessage.

The iMessage extension lets you play 24 different multiplayer games, such as Cup Pong, Dots & Boxes, Checkers, Chess, Sea Battle, Four in a Row, and more.

On Bubble Witch Saga, players try to beat each other’s scores.

caption The Bubble Witch Saga game is also available as a separate app.

In the iMessage version, you have to get the highest score possible by matching three bubbles of the same colour. You can also download the separate app version of this game.

Cobi Darts lets players try to beat their high scores.

caption Practice your dart-throwing skills and see who is the best among your friends.

Sharpen your dart-throwing skills from the comfort of your home. Cobi Darts lets you play different modes with friends, or just throw some darts on your own.

Letter Fridge is easy to play at any age.

caption Letter Fridge is a play on an old-school refrigerator with letter magnets on it.

The point of the game is to try and make as many words using the different magnets in a minute. The person you’re playing against then has to beat your high score.

Letter Fridge is also available as a standalone app but it’s a bit different. In this version, you try to pass each level by solving a crossword using the letters on the fridge to make words.

Pictoword is similar to Pictionary.

caption Pictoword is great for any age.

Made for any age, Pictoword will give players a specific word and you need to draw two different pictures to help others guess the answer.

Words for iMessage is similar to Words With Friends and Scrabble, but with a few fun twists.

caption The person with the highest score wins on Words for iMessage.

Words for iMessage gives players bonus tile spaces at random for new games. Just like Words With Friends and Scrabble, the person with the highest score at the end wins.

Mr. Putt lets you play on four different courses: Frost, Blaze, Nebula, and Retro.

caption Mr. Putt lets you play a unique version of golf on four different courses.

Whether you choose to play with one other person or a group, the objective is to bounce the ball off walls to make it into the hole in the lowest number of strokes possible.

Similar to Cobi Darts, Cobi Arrows is harder than it looks.

caption Throwing arrows can be a fun distraction.

If you’re not in the mood to play darts or hoops, the point of this archery game is to hit the target with as many arrows in 30 seconds.

Moji Bowling is an easy arcade-style game.

caption Virtual bowling can be very fun.

Unlike other bowling games, the ball and pins make fun little faces while playing. The pins will even taunt players until they are knocked down.

The game also lets you play practice rounds alone and has different pins, balls, and bowling alleys you can unlock the more you play.

The point of Cobi Hoops 2 is to score as many baskets as you can in 30 seconds.

caption Each player gets 30 seconds to shoot as many hoops as possible.

Just like the other Cobi games mentioned, this version is about shooting hoops and seeing if your opponent can beat your score.

Show your friends who the real master is by playing 8 Ball Pool.

caption You can play pool on this or in the Game Pigeon version.

If you don’t want to play this game via Game Pigeon, it’s also available as its own extension. This two-player game lets you play a practice round before starting a match of pool with an opponent.

You can also download the standalone app if you become obsessed with the game.

Skip the classic board game and just play Yahtzee with Buddies.

caption The standalone game app is also available on the App Store.

Challenge your loved ones and roll the dice to see who will get the highest score in this two-player game.

