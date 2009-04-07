Games Matter: PS3 Exclusive 'Yakuza 3' Spikes Japanese Sales

Finally some good news for Sony’s (SNE) PS3: In Japan, last month the PS3 outsold Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii for the first time in 16 months, Reuters reports.



Credit the Feb 26 release of Sega’s Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 (a/k/a Yakuza 3), a rare third-party PS3 exclusive, and Capcom’s Resident Evil 5, available on the PS3 and Xbox 360. (Microsoft has traditionally had a tough time with the Xbox in Japan.)

Which goes to show how vitally important it is that Sony gain more third-party exclusives — or just hit games, period — for its system.

But don’t expect Sony to see a Yakuza 3 bump outside of Japan — Sega has said there’s no plans for an English-language version of the Japanese hit.

