Games Are The Leading Mobile App Category For Advertising

Games are the top destination for mobile advertisers, according to data compiled from Millennial Media’s Mobile Mix reports.



In fact, games have held the top rank in mobile ad impressions since Millennial started tracking the quarterly data in Q2 2011.

The number two spot has been consistently occupied by the Music and entertainment category. Meanwhile, two mobile app categories, Social and Communications, have jockeyed for the third position.

Games’ supremacy in mobile advertising follows on their success in app stores. According to data analysed by BI Intelligence, games account for 33 per cent of the top 200 free iPhone apps by downloads, 55 per cent of the top 200 paid iPhone apps, and a whopping 70 per cent of the top 200 grossing iPhone apps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.