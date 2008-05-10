World Of Warcraft Geeks, Other Gamers Throw Down $1 Billion On Subscriptions

Everyone knows that World of Warcraft players are committed to their game, but they’re also spending a lot of money. New data from research firm NPD Group show that gamers spend more than $1 billion on online game subscriptions annually in the U.S. – and World of Warcraft is leading the pack.



Not surprising, considering the game’s publisher, Blizzard, pulled down $1.2 billion in revenue last year (PDF), mostly from World of Warcraft.

Reminder: That $1 billion in subscription revenue is still a small piece of the overall game business. In North America, gamers spent $19 billion on actual game discs and cartridges last year.

