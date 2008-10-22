Gamers Rejoice! E3 Conference Expands (Again)

E3, the annual video game trade show in L.A., has been maligned over the last two years because the Entertainment Software Association decided to scale back the show from its 70,000 attendees to just a handful of business and media insiders. But the ESA is scaling up again for its 2009 show, and fans will probably be able to get in again.



The show isn’t exactly going to be open to the public, but the vetting process that kept everyone except for industry insiders and media from attending is being dropped. Translation: If you really want to get in, you’ll probably be able to.

But the big question: If it’s not too late for E3 to get its mojo back. Other summer gaming conventions have stepped in to take its place – most notably the Penny Arcade Expo in the Seattle area, which drew 60,000 people this year. And the ESA’s anointed successor to E3, the Entertainment for All Expo, put on by IDG World Expo, has fallen flat.

Even more damning: Some game companies, including the industry’s largest — Activision Blizzard – pulled out of the ESA and E3 entirely.

