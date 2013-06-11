6 Reasons Gamers Already Prefer The Playstation 4 To Xbox One

Public opinion has changed drastically in the past week, with gamers running away from Microsoft’s coming-soon game console, the Xbox One, and toward Sony’s, the Playstation 4.



On Amazon, PS4 pre-orders outnumber Xbox One pre-orders.

Here’s how Sony did it.

Unrestricted Used Games: Unlike Microsoft, Sony announced zero restrictions on its used games, enabling gamers to swap, trade in, sell, and give away their games without limitation.

Price: Sony undercut Microsoft’s base price by $100. The Playstation 4 will be available for $399.

Full Offline Capability: While the Xbox One requires a daily online check-in and verification, Sony won’t require any such procedure. No internet connection — no problem.

Design: Sony’s aesthetic nod to the Playstation 2 was a modern take on a classic design.

Focus on Games: Sony still has social integration, but the console’s overall focus is still on creating the best gaming console possible. The Xbox One, however, has marketed itself as the one media device that can do it all. Purists were drawn to Sony’s more narrow focus on gaming.

Camera Not Required: With both consoles offering cameras for motion-controlled games, you don’t need to have it connected in order to use the Playstation 4. Microsoft requires the camera to be plugged in at all times — fueling Orwellian comparisons.

