A pro gamer who has owned the social media handle ‘Squid Game’ for a decade says she is losing jobs because of the Netflix show

A Squid Game still. Youngkyu Park/Netflix

Streamer Lydia Ellery has had the @squidgame handle on social media for years.

But she said gets abuse and is losing work opportunities due to the Netflix show which shares the name.

Ellery previously said she was locked out of her Instagram account after the show’s release.

A streamer who uses the handle @squidgame says she’s losing work because people think she’s associated with the Netflix show.

Lydia Ellery uses @squidgame handle on Twitch, and the @squidgaming handle on Twitter. She also uses @squidgame on Instagram, and says she has had the name there for 11 years.

She tweeted on Tuesday that she might have to change the name as she’s lost two potential jobs as a result of her seeming association with the smash hit show.

“Looks like I might have to change my handle after all. I’ve lost 2 amazing presenting opportunities because people don’t want to hire me with my “squid game” handle. This is really getting me down now,” she wrote.

Ellery, 32, previously said that she was temporarily barred from her Instagram account after the show’s release. She said she thought it was because people were either trying to report the account or log into it. She has since regained access.

Ellery said on Thursday: “First I get sent abuse, then I get banned, now I’m losing out on work.”

She added: “Lots of lovely people suggesting complaining etc, but who do I even talk to about this? Who would I email? I have literally no idea whatsoever.”

The dystopian Netflix show is about a group of people who compete in a series of deadly children’s games to try and win enough money to pay off their debts. Soon after its release it became Netflix’s most-watched show.