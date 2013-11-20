Watch This Floppy-Haired Gamer Transform Into Leo Messi For FIFA '14 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A floppy-haired video gamer transforms into FC Barcelona soccer star Leo Messi in a new Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam ad for FIFA ’14 on Xbox. Featuring the tagline “It just got real,” the ad shows a young man sitting on his couch playing Xbox when his skin begins to crack, beginning a rapid, fairly bizarre transformation into the world’s greatest soccer player:

Google agreed to pay $US17 million to 36 U.S. states and Washington D.C. to settle a privacy suit filed after Google developed a workaround to ignore the block Apple’s Safari browser put on tracking cookies.

Publicis Dallas hired Brad Roseberry for the new role of chief creative officer. Roseberry was previously an executive creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day in New York.

A group of Pandora mobile users received an unwanted push notification asking them to share their calendar data, according to a report from Digiday. The notifications were sent by a mobile advertising network that sold Pandora’s unused inventory.

NASCAR hired Kenny Mitchell, previously of the NBC-owned extreme sports organiser Dew Tour, to be its managing director of brand and consumer marketing.

JC Penney launched its first holiday campaign under new marketing chief Debra Berman with an ad made by Doner, one of three new agencies Berman brought in since taking over this past summer.

Facebook hired Michelle Morris, Google’s auto industry director, to sell ads to the automotive industry. Prior to Google, Morris worked on the Chrysler account at BBDO.

Chrysler moved its $US30 million Mexican advertising creative account to the U.S. Hispanic agency Richards/Lerma.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York expanded its creative team with a pair of new creative directors and a design director. Mother alums Erik Holmdahl and Beth Ryan will serve as creative directors on the Jameson account, and Melatan Riden comes over from Lipman to fill the new design director position.

