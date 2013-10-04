This 'Grand Theft Auto V' Themed Spoof Of The 'Dumb Ways To Die' Ad Is Tremendous

If you following the advertising industry regularly, you’re almost definitely familiar with “Dumb Ways To Die,” the viral animated music video promoting public safety on Melbourne’s metro system.

The video, made last year by McCann Melbourne, was a cute song and dance performed by adorable blob people outlining the dumb ways people could die, with a train-related death being the dumbest way of all. The ad was named the best TV campaign of the year, among other prestigious awards.

Now, YouTube user brysi, aka The Video Game Song Guy, has made a very funny parody video using the protagonists of the new “Grand Theft Auto V” video game that is anything but cute.

Though set to the light-hearted melody of “Dumb Ways To Die,” brysi’s video shows the video game’s three main characters dying a series of sometimes gruesome deaths, with causes that include driving off a cliff, a blast from an exploding gas station, and a deadly beating from an angry woman.

All the while, brysi’s lyrics maintain the rhyme scheme of the original song with clever, if sometimes edgy, riffs on how characters die in the notoriously brutal GTA V game.

Take a look for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And if you haven’t already seen the original, it’s really worth a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.