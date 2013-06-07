In A Bizarre Twist, An Android Device Maker Has Figured Out How To Get iPhone Games On Your TV

GamePop, an upcoming Android-based console from a company called BlueStacks, is adding support for games designed for iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads.



That means developers who make games for iPhone or iPad will be able to submit their app to GamePop and the company will automatically tweak it to work on the Android-based console.

GamePop uses a proprietary technology called “Looking Glass” that lets iOS games run virtually on an Android machine.

The console goes on sale this month. But instead of paying for the actually device, GamePop will give you the console for free if you pay a $6.99 per month subscription fee that gives you unlimited access to its library of Android –– and now iOS –– games.

