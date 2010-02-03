Gameloft's Revenue Down 6% In Q4

Gameloft announced revenue figures for 2009 today, headlined by a $170 million figure for the year, an increase of 11% over 2008.



Q4 revenue was actually down 6%, due in large part to the company’s withdrawal from the pricier console game market. The company expects to announce that profitability roughly tripled to 8-9%.

Though still a relatively small percentage of Gameloft’s business, iPhone games were the biggest driver of growth, coming in at $25 million, an increase of 213% over 2008. Total mobile sales were $160 million.

