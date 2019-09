Gameloft, a popular mobile games studio, has dropped prices on a bunch of its games for the Thanksgiving holiday.



Now’s your chance to pick up the following games for just $0.99 each:

The Amazing Spider-Man

BackStab

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Shadow Vanguard

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

