Game-Winning Home Run Leads To Funny And Adorable Scene In The Stands

Matt Joyce of the Tampa Bay Rays hit a walk-off home run to beat the Baltimore Orioles (see video below). But what made this particular game-winning home run even better was the scene in the stands as the fans scrambled for the ball.



As several adults were looking frantically for the ball amongst their feet, off to the right there was a young boy standing there nonchalantly holding up the ball and waiting for people to notice that he had already found the prize. And then a few seconds later, the adults start to notice that the one calm person in the group already has the ball…

