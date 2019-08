The season six premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ was packed with action, much like the rest of the series. Here are a few things you might’ve missed.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original Reporting by Jethro Nededog.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.