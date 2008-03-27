Game Still Over: YouTube Gains Share, Again

Another month, another easy-to-predict outcome: YouTube (GOOG) gained another healthy chunk of video share from January to February, according to Nielsen’s VideoCensus.



In February, YouTube served 48.5% of all video on the Web. That’s up from 42.9% in January. In terms of unique viewers, YouTube’s February share is 60%, up from 57% in January.

YouTube vs. the world in February:

Total videos

YouTube: 2.9 billion

Total Web: 6.3 billion

Unique video viewers

YouTube: 70 million

Total Web: 116 million

Meanwhile, here’s one encouraging stat for everyone else in the business: YouTube’s share of time spent viewing is a more modest 34.8%, meaning the video-watching public is spending less time on the site than other stats would suggest.

But don’t get too excited. YouTube’s nearest competitor in this metric is News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox Interactive Media/MySpace, with a 4.8% share of time spent.

Earlier:

YouTube Gains Video Share, Again

Google’s YouTube To Power Other Video Sites?

YouTube: Live Web Streaming In 2008

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.