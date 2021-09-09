8 of the biggest game-show scandals of all time

- Mike Richards was ousted as “Jeopardy!” host just days after his new role was announced.
- Other game shows have been involved in cheating incidents and other controversies over the years.
- Serial killer Rodney Alcala appeared on an episode of “The Dating Game” during his murder spree.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Ringer reported that Richards often used offensive and demeaning language to describe women on his podcast “The Randumb Show.” He hosted the podcast from 2013 to 2014, during which time he made multiple disparaging comments, saying one-piece swimsuits make women look “frumpy and overweight.”
“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago,” Richards said in a statement following The Ringer report. “Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry.”
He stepped down as the host of “Jeopardy!” on August 20. However, after controversies failed to die down following his resignation, it was also reported that Richards would exit as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
“Twenty One” repeatedly shot down rumors that the show was fixed. However, on November 2, 1959, Van Doren admitted to congressional investigators that the show had supplied him the material beforehand. The revelation changed the rules surrounding game shows and made cheating on them illegal.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree perjury but served no jail time. The scandal was documented in the Oscar-nominated film “Quiz Show,” which starred Ralph Fiennes as Van Doren and was directed by Robert Redford.
The real-life Charles Van Doren passed away at the age of 93 on April 10, 2019.
According to Rolling Stone, Rodney James Alcala, who became known as “The Dating Game Killer,” appeared on the game show during his killing spree. At the time he competed on the show, Alcala had already been convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl, a crime for which he only spent 34 months in jail.
Introduced as Bachelor Number One, a “successful photographer,” Alcala was chosen as the winner but the bachelorette ultimately refused to go on a date with him after meeting backstage, saying, “I started to feel ill. He was acting really creepy. I turned down his offer. I didn’t want to see him again.”
Alcala was convicted for eight murders, though authorities say he may have been responsible for as many as 130 murders, according to The Associated Press.
He died at the age of 77 on July 24, 2021, while awaiting execution for the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe.
She also alleged that producer Mike Richards treated her differently after she told the show she was pregnant. According to Newsweek, he allegedly said, “Go figure, I fire five models. What are the odds one of the ones that I keep gets pregnant?”
She was awarded $US7.7 ($AU10) million in a discrimination lawsuit but was later stripped of it because the jury was given “poor instructions” prior to the deliberation. In 2016, she settled with the show for an unknown amount.
In 2021, after the details of the lawsuit resurfaced as Richards was named “Jeopardy!” host, he said, “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price Is Right.’ I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.”
In one of the most well-known scandals in game-show history, ice cream truck operator Michael Larson studied the patterns of the show’s game board to maximize his chances of winning and avoid the show’s “Whammy,” which set a player’s wins back to zero.
At the taping of his episode on May 19, 1984, Larson won a total of $US110,237 ($AU149,641), the equivalent of $US289,653 ($AU393,189) today. Though he technically didn’t break any official rules, “Press Your Luck” made an effort to greater randomize its game board to avoid any other contestants following the same strategy.
According to Access, the question asked which product was first to be sold in stores in the United States: Post-it Notes, the Macintosh computer, or the Walkman. The couple answered Post-it Notes and lost their $US800,000 ($AU1,085,960) earnings.
However, some claimed that since Post-its were market-tested in four cities in 1977, they were released earlier than the Walkman, which was sold starting in 1979.
“The integrity of the questions and answers on our show are our No. 1 priority,” executive producer Jeff Apploff said in a statement. “In this case, our research team spoke directly with 3M, and they confirmed that although they had given out free samples in test markets in 1977 and 1978, it wasn’t until 1980 that Post-Its were officially sold in stores.”
According to Metro, Abenia intended to use the phone app Shazam, which records songs and tells the user the song title and artist, to win. She was found out after the phone lit up between her legs and began vibrating during the taping. Abenia was caught before she was able to use the app to cheat her way to the answer.
“To be honest I think she deserves a special prize anyway because, in seven years of organizing this TV contest, nobody has ever done anything like this and certainly not quite as brazenly,” the show’s host, Christian Galvez (pictured), said, according to Express.
After reviewing the recording, the production team alleged that fellow contestant Tecwen Whittock had alerted Ingram to the right and wrong answers by coughing and sneezing from the sidelines. They also allegedly found an instance of Diana Ingram coughing from the audience.
All three were eventually charged with “procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception.” The Ingrams were sentenced to 18 months suspended for two years (i.e. if they did not adhere to conditions set by the court, they would serve jail time), and Whittock was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years. Both parties were also fined £15,000 ($US20,000 ($AU27,149)) and ordered to pay £10,000 ($US13,800 ($AU18,733)) towards prosecution costs, though the Ingrams ended up owing £115,000 ($US159,000 ($AU215,835)) in additional defense costs.
A major in the Royal Engineers, Charles Ingram was forced to resign from the Army in August 2003 following the court case.
However, the accused cheaters and their defense attorneys have maintained both parties’ innocence over the years, even proving that Whittock suffered from a persistent cough that had nothing to do with alerting Ingram to the correct answers.