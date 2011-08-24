Virgin America Adds Live Sports To Inflight Entertainment

Photo: Dan Frommer

You won’t have to do without your NFL games when flying Virgin America this football season.As part of an expanded in-flight entertainment lineup on Virgin America’s live satellite TV programming, beginning this month the carrier will air all of the professional football league’s televised games.



So, if you’re watching a game in the airport bar or lounge and are called to begin boarding, the good news is you’ll be able to catch the rest of the action when you reach TV-viewing altitudes inflight.

And, if Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders and touchdown dances aren’t your thing, Virgin America’s Red in-flight entertainment offering also will include all nationally televised baseball games on FOX (New York) and NHL games on NBC (New York).

Virgin America’s Red in-flight entertainment platform features a touch-screen seatback monitor that the airline claims is 25% larger than you’ll find on your average coach flights by domestic carriers.

For the socially minded, the Red platform offers seat-to-seat chat for conversing with people in nearby seats; live satellite TV; specialty channels which are cached; more than 35 on-demand channels; and premium channels, including HBO. There’s also on-demand shopping, a library of 3,000 MP3 tunes, and interactive Google Maps to track your flights.

And, for the younger set, Red includes a Kid’s entertainment platform with plenty of video games and music videos. Parents can use parental controls on the Kid’s entertainment platform to keep the gore and snipers to a minimum, if the desire.

In addition to the new sports programming, Virgin America is also updating entertainment content on a variety of fronts. For example, in the Fall the airline plans to debut a six-episode “Hulu” series, with each episode consisting of a half-hour documentary focusing on a day in the life of a “fascinating” person.

Perhaps not coincidentally, in addition to a rapper, comedian, musician, street artist and ballerina, one of the six people to be profiled is Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

Simply fascinating.

