Game On! ESPN's New York Site Launches On April 2

Another sports blog is huddling into the New York scene.



ESPN (DIS) is launching their localised NYC site (ESPNNewYork.com) on April 2, adding to their hyperlocal network in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and Dallas.

Executive editor Leon Carter, the veteran sports editor from the New York Daily News and Newsday, will run the site. We’ll get reporting from Adam Rubin, the Daily News’ Mets reporter will be joining him, along with Ian O’Connor, a New Jersey Bergen Record columnist.

ESPN’s emphasis is on local coverage–that means Yankees, Mets, Knicks, Rangers and Jets news and features.

They will have some tough competition for scoops and advertising in a market saturated with coverage from the New York Post, New York Daily News, the Wall Street Journal’s planned sports section, not to mention countless team blogs form obsessed fans and insiders.

What ESPN had going for it: Its brand name, a national audience, and resources to make the site look cool.

They plan to offer a daily online video show featuring SportsCenter anchors talking about New York news.

More features at launch include, according to the release:

Fan engagement tools that are endemic to the local NY media world, including: New York Yankees Greatest Team of All Time – an application that allows fans to compile what they believe is the Yankee “dream team” by position; The Headline Machine – a user-generated tool that allows fans to create their own “back page” photos and headlines;

New York Yankees Greatest Team of All Time – an application that allows fans to compile what they believe is the Yankee “dream team” by position;

The Headline Machine – a user-generated tool that allows fans to create their own “back page” photos and headlines;

A custom New York video hub, offering a library for the latest highlights, news, analysis and original content from ESPN programs including exclusive, original New York content from the teams at ESPN programs including Baseball Tonight, NFL Live, College Football Live and more;

An integrated video and audio experience, featuring a dynamic 16×9 video player on the front page and index pages, and one-click access to the ESPN Radio SuperStream audio player with live 1050 ESPN audio and access to ESPN’s catalogue of podcasts and on-demand audio;

Community and social media tools such as Fan Profiles, SportsNation chats and polls, ESPN Conversation pages, local Twitter feeds, ESPN Fantasy and Arcade games, Stadium Guides and ESPN Passport, ESPN.com’s digital fan scrapbook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.