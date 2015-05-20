The ugly truth about the wildly popular 'Game Of War' featuring Kate Upton

YouTube / Game of War: Fire Age You will never ride into battle in ‘Game of War,’ despite the name.

If you’re a human with a phone or TV, chances are you’ve at least heard of “Game of War.”

The mobile war strategy game, made by Machine Zone, with spokeswoman Kate Upton is making a ton of money (currently, it’s has the second highest gross in the App Store), and it’s also clearly out a ton of money in advertising.

But is “Game of War” worth the hype?

After trying it out for a couple of weeks, we have to answer a resounding no. This game is disaster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.