This adorable 'Game of Thrones' actress just stole the show Sunday night

During Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” episode seven “The Broken Man,” fans watched Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Davos Seaworth campaign in the North to drum up support for the upcoming Bastard Bowl against Ramsay Bolton.

On their way, they met 10-year-old Lyanna Mormont (played by actress Bella Ramsey), the young lady of House Mormont. Things got rather heated until they won the fiery child over, and fans couldn’t get enough of her sass.

This angry child is who I want to be when I grow up. #GameofThrones

This child is best leader in Westeros #demthrones #GameofThrones

That little girl ain’t no joke!!!! #GameofThrones

Lyanna had a lot to say to Jon and Sansa, from calling out Sansa for her Lannister and Bolton husbands — “I did what I had to do to survive,” Sansa replied — to Lyanna pointing out that Jon is still technically a Snow, not a Stark.

WELL DAMB. She called Sansa a Bolton or a Lannister. Lady Lyanna got mouth on her! #GameofThrones

She’s not having it, lmao. I like how they have a dual approach #GameofThrones

Eventually, Ser Davos gave a rousing speech about how the White Walkers and Night’s King were coming, and convinced Lady Lyanna to lend her House to Jon’s cause.

In the end, all she had were 62 fighting men — quite the small army after such a fuss.

SIXTY TWO MEN!? LMAOOOO#GameofThrones

“We are not a large house, but we’re a proud one,” Lyanna Mormont said after a shocked pause. “And every man from Bear Island fights with the strength of 10 mainlanders.”

“If they’re as fierocious as their lady, the Boltons are doomed,” Davos replied.

So who is she? Fans should remember this is not the first time we’ve heard of Lyanna Mormont. As Jon Snow mentioned during this episode’s scene, Stannis Baratheon sent a raven to ask the 10-year-old Lady of Bear Island to commit her House to his cause.

Her response? “Bear Island knows no king but the King in the North, whose name is Stark.” Even then, she was having none of it.

Lyanna was also named after Lyanna Stark, as Sansa points out, the younger sister of Ned Stark and potentially the mother of Jon Snow. Not only does it show the fealty that Bear Island and the Mormonts have to the Stark family, but it could be another tie in to the upcoming Tower of Joy scene that fans will hopefully see this season.

That’s not the only show character Lyanna is tied to — her uncle’s son is Jorah Mormont, the same Jorah who fled to Essos and was serving a certain Dragon Queen named Daenerys Targaryen and is now searching for the cure to Greyscale.

That would make Jorah little Lyanna’s cousin.

Lady Mormont got more stones than Jorah #GameofThrones

Her mother, Maege Mormont, was the Lady of Bear Island before her. In the books, Lady Maege is still alive and hiding with two of her daughters Lyra and Jory. She also has another daughter, Alysane, who was previously with Stannis Baratheon and Asha Greyjoy. But in the show, it appears the She-Bear, as she’s known, may be no more.

“My mother wasn’t a great beauty, she was a great warrior though,” Lyanna piped up to Sansa during the scene in “The Broken Man.” “She died fighting for your brother Robb.”

Hopefully, we’ll see even more of House Mormont and the sassy Lady Lyanna Mormont as season six continues.

