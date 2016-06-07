Fans are still hoping for the return of this long-lost character on 'Game of Thrones'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up with Sunday’s “Game of Thrones.”

Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones” reunited viewers with several characters we haven’t seen in a while. There was the return of Bronn (Jerome Flynn) and Blackfish Tully (Clive Russell). Fans also were treated to a big reveal — Sandor Cleagane, better known as the Hound, made his return to the series Sunday evening.

He was left to die in season four after going to battle with Brienne of Tarth.

With so many character returns on the show, it wasn’t enough for many fans on Sunday who were hoping we may get to see one other long-lost fan favourite.

We’re talking about Gendry, the last known living bastard son of King Robert Baratheon, who has a better claim to the throne than Tommen.

Many fans were hoping the opening sequence wasn’t teasing the Hound, but perhaps Gendry.

when the episode started with someone doing metal work, I thought it would be GENDRY! #thebrokenman #GameofThrones

— iontrone (@iontrone) June 6, 2016

I hope the next #GameofThrones opening scene is just Gendry on rowboat, and then it just goes to opening credits with no explanation given

— Justin Hill (@justinmhill) June 6, 2016

Opening on a blacksmith and not bringing back Gendry felt like a trick. #GameofThrones

— Alyssa Fikse (@lyssiefikse) June 6, 2016

I thought we were going to get Gendry ???? #GameofThrones

— Sansa Stark (@TheDove_Stark) June 6, 2016

Is Gendry the only character we haven’t seen back again? Will Theron and sis run into him rowing away? #GameofThrones

— kathrynelspeth (@kathrynelspeth) June 6, 2016

HOW THEY BRING BACK WHATS HIS FACE BUT WE STILL DONT KNOW WHERE GENDRY IS???????

— Shy Stark (@astoldby_shy) June 6, 2016

There are even those hoping that, with Arya injured, maybe he’ll pop up in Braavos to save her. (This isn’t really likely if Gendry was last seen heading for King’s Landing, but the fandom can hope.)

OK but what if Gendry made it to Braavos and he’s in that street blacksmithing away and he sees Arya AND SAVES HER??

— FPM (@FatPinkMast) June 6, 2016

Gendry and his Uber boat is taking too long to get to Braavos. #GameofThrones

— Myrcella Baratheon (@SweetMyrcella) June 6, 2016

The last time we saw Gendry was during the show’s season three finale in June 2013. The character was seen getting in a row boat per Davos Seaworth and was rowing his way to King’s Landing.

Since then, no one has seen or heard from Gendry since.

It’s become something of a running joke for fans online to suggest Gendry is still out there just rowing along. Even actor Joe Dempsie, who played Gendry on the show, has gotten in on the joke.

It’s not clear if we’ll see Gendry any time soon, or ever again, on “Game of Thrones,” but with so many other characters resurfacing on the series, fans can keep the hope alive.

Now that all these characters are coming back, I’m just sitting here waiting for Gendry #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ioiGc1BduX

— Jerrica Tisdale (@jtwritergirl) June 6, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.