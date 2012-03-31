GAME OF THRONES: Play Catch-Up Before Tonight's Premiere

HBO

The Stark Family in the North:Here we meet Ned Stark (“The Lord of the Rings” star Sean Bean) and his family: his wife Catelyn, eldest son Robb, eldest daughter Sansa, younger daughter Arya and younger sons Bran and Rickon. We are also introduced to Stark’s illegitimate son Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

Stark is called upon by King Robert Baratheon (King of Westeros) to be the new “Hand of the King”, aka the King’s personal adviser of sorts, after the old “Hand” was killed under mysterious circumstances. The King believes his in-laws, the Lannisters, have something to do with it.

The Lannister (and Baratheon) Family in the South:The Lannisters include the King’s wife Cersei (“300” star Lena Headey), her two brothers Jamie and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and the kids Prince Joffrey, Princess Myrcella and Prince Tommen.

Jamie and Cersei are having an incestuous affair and when Stark’s youngest son accidentally catches them in bed together after he’s scaling the walls of the castle, Jamie pushes the little boy, resulting in amnesia and paralyzing him forever.

The Stark’s and the Lannister’s are rivals in many ways and in order to create union between them, the King has Stark offer up his daughter Sansa as the fiancé to his son (and supposed heir) Joffrey.

Here’s where the real problems start:

King Robert is “accidentally” killed and his wife finagles her son Joffrey into the position as King. Sounds like the normal succession of events, right?

Not even a little.

The King was actually killed by order from Cersei, and Joffrey is technically not allowed to be the true heir because he is not born of the King’s blood. If you read between the lines, you come to find out that Cersei and her creepy brother Jamie are actually the mother and father of all three Lannister kids.

Ned Stark figures out Cersei is behind his beloved King’s death and that she is having gross sibling sex. He tries to get the Lannister’s out of power, but he is arrested and promptly beheaded by now King Joffrey.

Turns out that little King is a psycho.