GAME OF THRONES: Play Catch-Up Before Tonight's Premiere

Season two of “Game of Thrones” is just days away.For those who want to play quick catch up before the April 1st premiere, here’s everything you need to know about the hit HBO show.
For those of you who devoured the epic first season as we have, check out our pre-cap and for those who have not taken the time to watch this fantastic show (which you should), here is your official SPOILER ALERT!
“Game of Thrones” is based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series by George R.R. Martin.
The show follows the Stark, Lannister and Targaryen families as they battle for power in the land of Westeros.
When the series starts, action throughout Westeros is shown through its different families and countries.
The Stark Family in the North:Here we meet Ned Stark (“The Lord of the Rings” star Sean Bean) and his family: his wife Catelyn, eldest son Robb, eldest daughter Sansa, younger daughter Arya and younger sons Bran and Rickon. We are also introduced to Stark’s illegitimate son Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).
Stark is called upon by King Robert Baratheon (King of Westeros) to be the new “Hand of the King”, aka the King’s personal adviser of sorts, after the old “Hand” was killed under mysterious circumstances. The King believes his in-laws, the Lannisters, have something to do with it.
The Lannister (and Baratheon) Family in the South:The Lannisters include the King’s wife Cersei (“300” star Lena Headey), her two brothers Jamie and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and the kids Prince Joffrey, Princess Myrcella and Prince Tommen.
Jamie and Cersei are having an incestuous affair and when Stark’s youngest son accidentally catches them in bed together after he’s scaling the walls of the castle, Jamie pushes the little boy, resulting in amnesia and paralyzing him forever.
The Stark’s and the Lannister’s are rivals in many ways and in order to create union between them, the King has Stark offer up his daughter Sansa as the fiancé to his son (and supposed heir) Joffrey.
Here’s where the real problems start:
King Robert is “accidentally” killed and his wife finagles her son Joffrey into the position as King. Sounds like the normal succession of events, right?
Not even a little.
The King was actually killed by order from Cersei, and Joffrey is technically not allowed to be the true heir because he is not born of the King’s blood. If you read between the lines, you come to find out that Cersei and her creepy brother Jamie are actually the mother and father of all three Lannister kids.
Ned Stark figures out Cersei is behind his beloved King’s death and that she is having gross sibling sex. He tries to get the Lannister’s out of power, but he is arrested and promptly beheaded by now King Joffrey.
Turns out that little King is a psycho.
The Targaryen Family Across The Narrow Sea: Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is the exiled princess of the Targaryen family along with her brother Vicerys. Vicerys marries of her sister to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), the warrior of the Dothraki clan where they live now.
This is in order to create an alliance between the two until Vicerys has enough manpower to take down the Lannisters after they ousted his father from the throne that he believes is rightfully his.
The couple also gets three dragon eggs as a wedding present. (It’s important.)
Daenerys and Drogo end up actually falling for each other which does not make her brother very happy especially since he’s a conniving little snake who just wants to see his ancestry in power.
Drogo kills Vicerys and later he dies because of a revenge curse, Daenerys throws herself and the three dragon eggs onto her husband’s funeral pyre, presumably to kill herself as well. But this is “Game of Thrones” so naturally that doesn’t happen.
Daenerys comes out basically burn free with the hatched baby dragons all around her.
What’s Next:
Ned’s oldest son Robb is now exacting his revenge on the Lannisters by leading an army in the South and taking creepy Jamie Lannister prisoner. The illegitimate son, Jon Snow, however, is in the North as one of the guarders of the mysterious Wall. Bran still cannot walk and still does not remember how he came to have his “accident” and Sansa, the poor girl, is still betrothed to the awful King Joffrey.
Then there’s Ned’s youngest daughter Arya. The young tomboy had to watch her father get his head chopped off and then she ran away to the Wall up North to find her half-brother Jon. She is an expert swordsmen so she blends in with the fighters by dressing in a male disguise.
Cersei is now desperately trying to control Joffrey now that he is King but it might prove to be very difficult considering he’s evil. She’s also desperately hoping to see her brother/lover and Entertainment Weekly reports that she will be in a vulnerable place that leads her to confide in her other brother Tyrion. Speaking of the other brother, Tyrion is now the “hand” of King Joffrey though it would be a surprise to see that scary child taking advice from anyone, including his own mother.
As for the last remaining Targaryen, we’ll see what happens now that Daenerys has re-emerged from fire with dragons.
“Game of Thrones” gets through a whole lot in 10 episodes. We can’t wait to see what happens starting this Sunday and on.
If you haven’t already seen the promo trailer for season two, do it now.
Or check out this very informative, very detailed look back at season one- from story to making- by the cast and crew.
