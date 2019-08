Season 5 of “Game of Thrones” premieres on Sunday, April 12 on HBO. To get you ready for the big event, we put together an economic update of the Seven Kingdoms through season 4 of the HBO show. The analysis is based on information from the TV show and the books.

