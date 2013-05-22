It Took An Entire Day To Film The Most Awkward Wedding On 'Game Of Thrones'

Actress Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark on ‘Game of Thrones’ said her fake wedding took an entire day to shoot.

On Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark was married off to Tyrion Lannister in one of the most loveless weddings ever aired on TV. While the TV wedding was made all the weirder by Sansa being 14, the actress who plays her, Sophie Turner, isn’t much older.



When Vulture asked the 18-year-old actress what it was like to get fake married, she said, “Really weird. I got a card from HBO saying, ‘Congratulations on your fake wedding day!’ The walking took a whole day to shoot, a whole 10 hours just walking down the aisle.”

They also asked if she thinks Sansa could learn to love Tyrion.

“In the future, maybe, but I think it would be this kind of false love. She definitely has trust issues, so someone who’s even remotely close to her, she really clings to. I think that if she and Tyrion became good friends, she’d probably wind up convincing herself she was in love with him.

