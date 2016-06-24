A good reminder of why Sansa shouldn't trust Littlefinger on 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Littlefinger came to Sansa’s aid during the Battle of the Bastards.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Game of Thrones.”

During the epic Battle of the Bastards, in which the Starks took back Winterfell, the family received help from an unlikely place: Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish. Sansa accepted his help, and Littlefinger showed up with his army of knights.

However, Littlefinger’s kindness likely doesn’t come without a price.

A supercut made last year supposes that Littlefinger is the most dangerous man in Westeros.

HBO While Littlefinger helped Sansa and Jon, he also betrayed their father.

And this revelation happens to be very timely.

Littlefinger has both helped and harmed the Starks on several occasions. He betrayed Ned Stark, leading to his death. He also loved Catelyn Stark his whole life, and this seems to be a motivation for him helping Sansa.

The video also brings up a brief, yet important scene from season five: Littlefinger promised to take back Winterfell for the Starks. If he did that, Cersei promised to name him Warden of the North. It is unclear whether that is his true motivation behind helping Sansa, or if he really did want to help her.

That is the scariest part about Littlefinger: it is impossible to know where his loyalties lie.

