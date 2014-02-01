Tour The 'Game Of Thrones' Exhibit That's Travelling The World

HBO / Facebook The ‘Game of Thrones’ travelling exhibit gives you the chance to sit on the Iron Throne.

Before season 4 of “Game of Thrones” begins in April, the land of Westeros may be heading to your town.

HBO worked with various partners to offer a free exhibit to the public that’s touring the world.

The event expands upon last year’s which travelled to five cities.

This year, the “Game of Thrones” exhibit will make its way to seven cities: Mexico City; Austin, Texas at SXSW; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Oslo, Norway; Toronto, Canada; Belfast, Northern Ireland and Vancouver, Canada.

From costumes, to set pieces, and the Iron Throne itself, the exhibit features nearly 100 original items from seasons 1-3, and a few from the upcoming season as well.

An abbreviated preview of the full exhibit is in New York City until 2/1 as part of a 90-minute Time Warner Cable Studio tour.

If you’re in the area, and are a Time Warner Cable customer, the event is taking place in the Meatpacking District at 440 W. 14th Street. You can head here for free tickets.

Otherwise, you can view details on the other locations HERE.

If you can’t make it, we headed over to the exhibit to see what’s inside. Here’s a compilation of what to expect based on both years of visiting.

