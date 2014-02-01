Tour The 'Game Of Thrones' Exhibit That's Travelling The World

Before season 4 of “Game of Thrones” begins in April, the land of Westeros may be heading to your town.
HBO worked with various partners to offer a free exhibit to the public that’s touring the world.
The event expands upon last year’s which travelled to five cities.
This year, the “Game of Thrones” exhibit will make its way to seven cities: Mexico City; Austin, Texas at SXSW; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Oslo, Norway; Toronto, Canada; Belfast, Northern Ireland and Vancouver, Canada.
From costumes, to set pieces, and the Iron Throne itself, the exhibit features nearly 100 original items from seasons 1-3, and a few from the upcoming season as well.
An abbreviated preview of the full exhibit is in New York City until 2/1 as part of a 90-minute Time Warner Cable Studio tour.
If you’re in the area, and are a Time Warner Cable customer, the event is taking place in the Meatpacking District at 440 W. 14th Street. You can head here for free tickets.
Otherwise, you can view details on the other locations HERE.
If you can’t make it, we headed over to the exhibit to see what’s inside. Here’s a compilation of what to expect based on both years of visiting.
And see two of Daenerys' dragon eggs. (The third was given to creator George R.R. Martin as a wedding gift.)
A full scale model of Daenerys' dragon, Drogon, from season 2 also made an appearance.
This year's exhibit will feature a virtual reality experience that puts you right inside the land of Westeros.
Fans will get strapped into the Oculus Rift where they'll ride a virtual lift to the top of the large mountain -- the Wall.
