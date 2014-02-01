Tour The 'Game Of Thrones' Exhibit That's Travelling The World

Kirsten Acuna
Game of thrones iron throne HBO / FacebookThe ‘Game of Thrones’ travelling exhibit gives you the chance to sit on the Iron Throne.

Before season 4 of “Game of Thrones” begins in April, the land of Westeros may be heading to your town.

HBO worked with various partners to offer a free exhibit to the public that’s touring the world.

Tour the “Game of Thrones” exhibit >

The event expands upon last year’s which travelled to five cities.

This year, the “Game of Thrones” exhibit will make its way to seven cities: Mexico City; Austin, Texas at SXSW; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Oslo, Norway; Toronto, Canada; Belfast, Northern Ireland and Vancouver, Canada.

From costumes, to set pieces, and the Iron Throne itself, the exhibit features nearly 100 original items from seasons 1-3, and a few from the upcoming season as well.

An abbreviated preview of the full exhibit is in New York City until 2/1 as part of a 90-minute Time Warner Cable Studio tour.

If you’re in the area, and are a Time Warner Cable customer, the event is taking place in the Meatpacking District at 440 W. 14th Street. You can head here for free tickets.

Otherwise, you can view details on the other locations HERE.

If you can’t make it, we headed over to the exhibit to see what’s inside. Here’s a compilation of what to expect based on both years of visiting.

You'll get an up close look at armour and weapons used in the series.

And see two of Daenerys' dragon eggs. (The third was given to creator George R.R. Martin as a wedding gift.)

There's one of Daenary's dragon when it was tiny in season 2.

A full scale model of Daenerys' dragon, Drogon, from season 2 also made an appearance.

Hanging high is a larger version of Drogon used on set in season 3.

There are plenty of costumes. Here are those worn by the Stark family ...

... Daenerys ...

… Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth in season 3 …

... and the Lannisters.

Here's another look at the wardrobe worn by Joffrey, Cersei, and Jaime Lannister.

You'll also see outfits from Ygritte and Jon Snow ...

... along with some of the Wildlings' get up and gear.

Last year, you could spot a familiar face high in the sky ...

Long live Ned Stark.

The exhibit includes concept art from the show.

Here's Tyrion Lannister's sketch of a saddle for Bran Stark.

Storyboards show what writers envisioned on screen. This one's from Season 2, episode 6.

Some of the best items at the exhibit are props from the show. Recognise that hand? It's Jaime's!

And there's Joffrey's crown.

Here are Cersei's cloak and Lady Olenna's headdress.

This year's exhibit will feature a virtual reality experience that puts you right inside the land of Westeros.

Fans will get strapped into the Oculus Rift where they'll ride a virtual lift to the top of the large mountain -- the Wall.

However, the main attraction is the chance to sit on the Iron Throne ...

... and get a printed photo of yourself overseeing the Seven Kingdoms.

'Game of Thrones' returns in April. Check out another show on right now ...

Meet the '#RichKids Of Beverly Hills' from E!'s new show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thelife thewire-us