HBO released a new trailer for “Game of Thrones,” and it’s absolutely action packed.

Everyone in Westeros looks like they’re out for revenge. Following the bloody end to season 3, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is among the many plotting the downfall of the Lannisters in the aptly titled trailer “Vengeance.”

“Game of Thrones” returns April 6.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.