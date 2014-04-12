Take A 'Game Of Thrones'-Inspired Trip Around Croatia

“Game of Thrones” is so wildly popular that when Season 4 premiered earlier this week, it causedHBO Go to crash.That’s a lot of love for a TV show.

Fans can now relive scenes from the show by visiting some of its filming locations. Several tour companies are now offering “Game of Thrones” trips that take travellers around Croatia.

Tour operator Viator is offering a one-day walking tour of Dubrovnik — which became

King’s Landing in Season 2 — for around $US80, while another company, Collete, provides a 12-day Discover Croatia tour with “Game of Thrones” highlights, starting at $US2,149.

Tour operators are getting creative to make their tours stand out. Zicasso curated a week-long excursion that includes a visit to the city of Split, a new Season 4 location, and a lesson in falconry — relevant, since falcons play an important part in “Game of Thrones” folklore. The Zicasso tour starts at $3,200.

“Our guides are experts on Croatia, and they’re also big fans of the show,” Brian Tan, founder and CEO of Zicasso, told Business Insider. “They have a deep understanding of the show. Because they’re all local, they have also seen the filming taking place when the crew is there and they have stories to share with travellers.”

The city of Dubrovnik doubles as King's Landing in the show. An aerial shot of the ancient walled city, with its characteristic orange-shingled buildings, opens the 'Game of Thrones' trailer for Season 4. 'To find a full-on, immaculately preserved, medieval-walled city that looks uncannily like King's Landing, where the bulk of our show is set, that was, in and of itself, just such an amazing find,' said D.B. Weiss, the writer of 'Game of Thrones.' Dubrovnik was under the sovereignty of Venice for over a century while Ottoman conquests and local struggles for independence raged. 'All these factions of kingdoms were battling each other for control of Croatia,' Tan said. 'It's like a real life 'Game of Thrones' travellers get to explore.' Fort Lovrjenac in Dubrovnik doubles as Red Keep, currently the seat of King Joffrey in 'Game of Thrones.' This King's Landing scene features Fort Lovrjenac in the background. Klis Fortress, near the Croatian city of Split, is where the show filmed Daenerys plotting her return to power. Here's the landscape in action in the show. The city of Split was a new filming location for Season 4 of 'Game of Thrones.' This scene was shot in a stone quarry in Split. Many local Croatians were cast as extras. Several scenes were shot at Diocletian's Palace in Split, which was built by ancient Roman emperor Diocletian and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Shooting recently took place in the cellars of Diocletian's Palace, though it is not yet clear what the location will become in the show. Krka National Park in Split was featured as the countryside in some 'Game of Thrones' scenes. Ston, in Southern Croatia, is another common stop on 'Game of Thrones' tours. At 3.5 miles, the famed Walls of Ston, which date to the 14th and 15th centuries, are known as the 'European Great Wall of China.' Wine is produced in almost every region of Croatia. Zicasso's 'Game of Thrones' tour includes local wine tastings throughout the trip to complement all the show-related sightseeing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.