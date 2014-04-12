Take A 'Game Of Thrones'-Inspired Trip Around Croatia

“Game of Thrones” is so wildly popular that when Season 4 premiered earlier this week, it causedHBO Go to crash.That’s a lot of love for a TV show.
Fans can now relive scenes from the show by visiting some of its filming locations. Several tour companies are now offering “Game of Thrones” trips that take travellers around Croatia.
Tour operator Viator is offering a one-day walking tour of Dubrovnik — which became
King’s Landing in Season 2 — for around $US80, while another company, Collete, provides a 12-day Discover Croatia tour with “Game of Thrones” highlights, starting at $US2,149.
Tour operators are getting creative to make their tours stand out. Zicasso curated a week-long excursion that includes a visit to the city of Split, a new Season 4 location, and a lesson in falconry — relevant, since falcons play an important part in “Game of Thrones” folklore. The Zicasso tour starts at $3,200.
“Our guides are experts on Croatia, and they’re also big fans of the show,” Brian Tan, founder and CEO of Zicasso, told Business Insider. “They have a deep understanding of the show. Because they’re all local, they have also seen the filming taking place when the crew is there and they have stories to share with travellers.”
An aerial shot of the ancient walled city, with its characteristic orange-shingled buildings, opens the 'Game of Thrones' trailer for Season 4.
'To find a full-on, immaculately preserved, medieval-walled city that looks uncannily like King's Landing, where the bulk of our show is set, that was, in and of itself, just such an amazing find,' said D.B. Weiss, the writer of 'Game of Thrones.'
Dubrovnik was under the sovereignty of Venice for over a century while Ottoman conquests and local struggles for independence raged. 'All these factions of kingdoms were battling each other for control of Croatia,' Tan said. 'It's like a real life 'Game of Thrones' travellers get to explore.'
Fort Lovrjenac in Dubrovnik doubles as Red Keep, currently the seat of King Joffrey in 'Game of Thrones.'
Klis Fortress, near the Croatian city of Split, is where the show filmed Daenerys plotting her return to power.
Several scenes were shot at Diocletian's Palace in Split, which was built by ancient Roman emperor Diocletian and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Shooting recently took place in the cellars of Diocletian's Palace, though it is not yet clear what the location will become in the show.
Ston, in Southern Croatia, is another common stop on 'Game of Thrones' tours. At 3.5 miles, the famed Walls of Ston, which date to the 14th and 15th centuries, are known as the 'European Great Wall of China.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.