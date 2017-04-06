This 'Game of Thrones'-themed wedding had a real direwolf

This Game of Thrones wedding is so legit… it had its own direwolf. It turned out much better than the typical Westerosi wedding.

Photography: Katherine Elena Photography

Videography: Dorn-Long Films

Venue: Smithmore Castle Planners: Something Perfect and Events by Elizabeth Ashley Dress designer: RCB Fashion Hairstylist: Mirror Bomb Studio Makeup Artist: Lauren Nicole Cirillo Invitation suite: Writing On Hearts Flowers: Fuschia Moss Floral Design Wolf dog: Full Moon Farm Wolfdog Sanctuary Models: Austen Taylor Mauney, Courtney Edelman, Max DiNatale Cake: Celestial Cakery

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.